Inter: for the renewal of Perisic crossroads in February

Marotta and Ausilio will convene the entourage with the new proposal. If the deal is blown, idea Cambiaso. However, the arrival of the former Atalantino takes the pressure off the Nerazzurri

The future is now. The arrival of Gosens leads Inter to make a big leap forward on the planning of the team to come. A 90 shot for the band, who as soon as he returns from the injury will already be able to play for the starting position with Perisic. But it is precisely on the Croatian that the clouds gather on the horizon: Ivan has a contract expiring in June and Inzaghi has already voted, if for him Perisic would continue to have his locker in Appiano Gentile and the Nerazzurri shirt with 14 behind his back .

And the club is working to please its manager, so much so that in recent months it has initiated the first contacts with the player’s entourage, however, finding a half-closed door on the renewal. Perisic earns 5 million net per season and would like to improve his remuneration in the next contract, while Inter – as known – has already started the program to reduce labor costs, as requested by the Zhang family last summer. In short, distant positions, at least until December.

new proposal – It is difficult to understand now whether Perisic is ready for a possible step backwards to get closer to Inter, embracing the new company policy. Certainly the intentions of the management have not changed, which is ready to summon the player and his agents in February, after the market is closed, to try to unblock the situation and present a new renewal offer, which could be another two or three years. , but at four million a season. This is why the arrival of Gosens is confirmed as strategic from every point of view: now Inter no longer feels discovered in the role, given that they have just got their hands on the most decisive (winger) defender from the point of view of realization since 2013 in then in Serie A, with 25 goals. Inzaghi wanted a deputy Perisic, Marotta and Ausilio found a treasure, very useful in the immediate future but which must above all be one of the pillars of the future project. If he is with Perisic next to him, the better. Otherwise, from June we will think of a deputy Gosens: Cambiaso of Genoa (deadline 2023) is already a strong candidate.

swing – Ivan therefore continues to live on the swing of emotions and thoughts. From redundancy to very successful, in the name of success. The last two seasons have been lived to excess: the arrival of Antonio Conte had actually put him on the sidelines of the Inter rebirth project, but a year on loan at Bayern was enough to find motivation and the desire to recover lost time. Ivan in Germany rediscovered the sweet taste of victory, hitting the championship, the national cup and the Champions League. And when he set foot in Appiano Gentile again, he did it with the desire to prove that he too could still be decisive with the Inter shirt. No sooner said than done: in a few months Perisic was back in control of the band with Conte, he sewed the scudetto on himself and is now among the leaders of the group that is hunting for the second tricolor. For Inzaghi it is essential, or at least it was until the last market hit. With Gosens it will be real competition, for the present and perhaps in the future. But this will depend on Ivan: to renew or not to renew, this is the problem.

