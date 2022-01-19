Inter, Frattesi ever closer: negotiation with Sassuolo set up to burn the competition, here is price and formula | First page

Probably the January transfer market will not give Inter major upheavals, but from Viale della Liberazione they are projected towards the future and they know well that there will be a lot to do above all to improve the midfield department, where there will be three goodbyes already planned: those of Vidal, Sensi and Vecino. Ausilio and Marotta aim to improve the quality of the mezzali to guarantee Inzaghi a leveling of resources, even by fishing from the bench and for this reason we are proceeding quickly towards an objective identified for some time.

COSTS – Let’s talk about Davide Frattesi, Sassuolo footballer that Inter have been following for over a year. Help he has no doubt that the former Monza can have a bright future and for this reason he has already carried out work with the player’s agent and with Sassuolo a lot. Carnevali has set the price to “free” Frattesi 25 million euros are needed and the operation can be carried out by offering the Nerazzurri some privileges on payment. Onerous loan with redemption, this is the formula that the two clubs will carry out and in the coming days there will be new discussions aimed at closing the practices as soon as possible.