Inter, Frattesi immediately “alla Locatelli”: this is Marotta’s strategy

Here is the transfer strategy of the Inter executives for the Davide Frattesi coup already in this winter window

The home market plans Inter for January. In Simone Inzaghi’s ideas there is always a deputy Perisic, given the expiry of the contract on June 30, 2022: the names are always two, Filip Kostic and Ramy Bensebaini. The management will work to the last to try to please the coach, but there have been no openings for loans so far. On the other hand Stefano Senses barring sensational surprises he will go to Sampdoria despite yesterday’s goal and with another farewell Inter could close for a midfielder.

He talks about it today Tuttosport, that explains: “If Matias Vecino were to leave as well, the way would open for the purchase of an extra midfielder. At the moment, the Uruguayan seems willing to wait until the end of the season, when he is released, to find a team. In the event that there should be the other exit, to replace Sensi and Vecino the principle would be to find a player who can improve Inter., not a “stopgap”, and the name on which everyone in via della Liberazione agrees is that of Davide Frattesi.

[…] Taking Frattesi immediately would also mean removing him from the competition, putting Arturo Vidal’s replacement at home. A big and big goal also because, in the absence of a budget, Inter will have to work with ingenuity, also thanks to the excellent relations between Marotta and Carnevali. The mission is to convince the CEO of the neroverdi to agree to enter into a negotiation for Frattesi similar to the one concluded with Juve for Locatelli., glided over Turin thanks to a free two-year loan with a redemption obligation of 25 million (payable in three years) and a bonus of up to 12.5 million on the achievement of further sporting goals“, it is read.

January 20, 2022 (change January 20, 2022 | 13:01)

