Inter, from last choice to … owner: “The wind has changed, at Pinetina now …”

Alexis Sanchez paws for a starting shirt with Napoli or Liverpool. No decision has already been made at Inter, but the Chilean is hoping for a chance from 1 ‘in one of the two big matches scheduled this week. He talks about it in detail today on Corriere della Sera: “At Pinetina, things are changing: Toro goes down and up, Alexis Sanchez, whom Marotta and Ausilio in recent months have thought about dropping off because he earns too much (7 million), gets injured often and pisses off when he plays little. The Chilean started the season last in line, even behind Correa, the coach’s protégé, who wanted him from Lazio. Now, however, Nino Maravilla is in competition with Lautaro. The second round is open in the next two very delicate matches, Napoli at Maradona tomorrow at 6pm and Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday at San Siro. If the Argentinian will play in the league, the Chilean will be a starter in the Cup.