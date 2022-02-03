Inter, from S&P rating B for the new 415 million bond

Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings assigned a preliminary “B” rating to the new 415 million bond launched by Inter, with a stable outlook. The “B” rating is equivalent to a “highly speculative” bond rating (see table at the bottom of the article) and is referred to as a “junk bond” or “junk bond” on the financial markets.

According to the rating agency, “the offer of covered bonds will alleviate short-term refinancing and liquidity risks at the parent company level”. “The proceeds will be used to refinance MediaCo’s existing 2022 notes and a € 50 million revolving credit line with FC Internazionale (TeamCo). The bond issue will extend TeamCo’s debt maturity and remove contractual debt maturities within the next 12 months. This, coupled with our expectation that TeamCo will receive limited support from its shareholders, somewhat alleviates liquidity pressures over the next 12-18 months. On the negative side, most of the principal will remain outstanding on the bond’s maturity date of January 2027, exposing creditors to substantially greater refinancing risk ”.

“We expect approximately 390 million (more than 90% of the issue amount) to remain in circulation as of the maturity date. This refinancing risk, combined with somewhat limited visibility into long-term operational and financial performance, as well as reliance on access to additional finance to service its quasi-bullet debt, limits our rating assessment. “

“Despite the potential for substantial cash flow volatility upon expiration of short-term broadcast and sponsorship contracts, MediaCo’s debt service is supported by TeamCo’s strong brand, long track record of participation in Serie A and a strong position structurally senior for most of TeamCo’s expenses. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Inter will continue to play in the top flight of Italian football, allowing MediaCo to benefit from sufficient cash flows to meet its new debt issue and support its refinancing needs when the bonds expire. in 2027 “.

Standard & Poor’s had already assessed the Nerazzurri club’s rating for the first 300 million bond issued in 2017. However, in July 2020, Inter had decided to change agency, following S&P’s decision to downgrade the rating. “Inter Media and Communication SpA, sole director and manager of the media, broadcasting and sponsorship business of FC Internazionale Milano SpA, following the incorrect application by S&P of its rating criteria, currently expects the Notes to be rated by a different rating agency as early as next weekThe Nerazzurri had explained in a note. However, now the rating for the new operation will be given not only by Fitch (which has already assigned a “B +” rating with a stable outlook), but also by Standard & Poor’s.

