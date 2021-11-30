Inter, from Spezia to Turin: 22 days to aim higher and higher | News

In the middle of the Champions League match with Real to play for the first place in the group

The Real and the Bernabeu. The first place in the group. A draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League potentially much less dangerous. Here, next Tuesday’s appointment in Spain is certainly important for theInter and nobody in Pinetina underestimates him. On the contrary. However, getting there like this, with the qualification goal already achieved, is not a trivial matter, even in terms of the championship. Yes, because if that is true Inzaghi he will certainly send the best team onto the field – aware of the stakes – it is equally true that the psychological load and not only is now enormously lower. In short, the head can go to the championship more free of other thoughts. With a calendar that between now and Christmas could facilitate the run-up to the top.

Tomorrow it Spice at San Siro, then the big match against Rome at the Olimpico and away until the Christmas break with Cagliari, Salernitana (away) and Turin. Time frame in which Napoli will instead meet Atalanta and Milan, with points that therefore those who now precede or follow the Nerazzurri will inevitably have to leave on the street. That said, between the paper and the reality of the field the distance can be remarkable and surprising, but there is no shortage of opportunities to climb further in the standings. As well as, perhaps, the opportunities to be able to turn the squad more easily and face the current absence of De Vrij, Ranocchia and Darmian with less apprehension. In fact, then, after the recoveries of Sanchez and Vidal, it is then the Dutch power plant the next to return, the goal is to have him in Rome against Mourinho. For Ranocchia the appointment is on the following Sunday, for Darmian more likely, it will take an extra week. However, better than what was feared at the exit during the match against Venice.