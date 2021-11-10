Inter, frontal attack on Inzaghi: “He says stupid things”

A frontal attack arrives against Inter coach Simone Inzaghi regarding a Nerazzurri player: “He says stupid”

The break arrives and, as always, the coaches are worried about the physical conditions of their players. Even the technician of theInter Simone Inzaghi, disappointed for the draw in the derby with Milan. The coach is anxious about Dzeko, who accused a muscle problem right in the match with his cousins, and would like his early return from the national team, as well as a minimum use of the ‘Swan of Sarajevo’ on the pitch.

The assistant of the CT of the Bosnia, Elvir Rahimic, responded harshly in the press conference to the request of the technician of the ‘Beloved’: “We have read Inzaghi’s statements. He would like us not to risk Dzeko for these two games. They are nonsense“.

Deputy coach of Bosnia against Inzaghi: “If he is well, Dzeko will play”

Rahimic continued: “If Dzeko is ready, he will certainly play. For now there is still a chance that you will play“. There is, therefore, the will on the part of Bosnia to meet the concern of Simone Inzaghi, who now crosses his fingers and hopes to have everyone available at the restart.