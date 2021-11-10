Sports

Inter, frontal attack on Inzaghi: “He says stupid things”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

A frontal attack arrives against Inter coach Simone Inzaghi regarding a Nerazzurri player: “He says stupid”

The break arrives and, as always, the coaches are worried about the physical conditions of their players. Even the technician of theInter Simone Inzaghi, disappointed for the draw in the derby with Milan. The coach is anxious about Dzeko, who accused a muscle problem right in the match with his cousins, and would like his early return from the national team, as well as a minimum use of the ‘Swan of Sarajevo’ on the pitch.

Simone Inzaghi © LaPresse

The assistant of the CT of the Bosnia, Elvir Rahimic, responded harshly in the press conference to the request of the technician of the ‘Beloved’: “We have read Inzaghi’s statements. He would like us not to risk Dzeko for these two games. They are nonsense“.

READ ALSO >>> Logo Milan, the position of the club after the ruling of the EU Court

Deputy coach of Bosnia against Inzaghi: “If he is well, Dzeko will play”

Inzaghi Inter Dzeko Bosnia
Inzaghi © LaPresse

READ ALSO >>> Out of role with Allegri: “I am not master of my destiny”

Rahimic continued: “If Dzeko is ready, he will certainly play. For now there is still a chance that you will play“. There is, therefore, the will on the part of Bosnia to meet the concern of Simone Inzaghi, who now crosses his fingers and hopes to have everyone available at the restart.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

decided the formula to cover the right wing

1 day ago

CdS – Inter, a four-year anniversary is ready for Insigne: Marotta is moving

2 days ago

Pobega on the launching pad, the first call to the national team to win Milan: the Rossoneri’s plan | First page

2 days ago

Marani: "Milan more and more team. One of its secrets is the great feeling between Ibra and Pioli" – Milan News

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button