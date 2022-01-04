Inter, Ginter does not block Bremer: the Nerazzurri want the Brazilian, there is a promise between Cairo and Marotta | First page

In the last few hours the name of Matthias Ginter has risen to the news with great vigor, German defender that Inter are following with great interest, to the point of having pushed the Nerazzurri club to formulate its own offer of recruitment. Ginter will free himself to zero next June and from viale della Liberazione are ready to offer him a salary of 3.5 million of euros per season, the ball passes to the German footballer, who will have to browse the daisy between the different opportunities.

OBJECTIVE NUMBER ONE – Beyond what Ginter’s answer to Inter will be, there is a name that remains at the top of the Nerazzurri’s priorities and who will not retreat for any reason, that of Gleison Bremer. The Brazilian defender is the number one goal for defense of the future, the favorite of Ausilio and Marotta to replace the increasingly likely starter, Stefan de Vrij.

DRAFT AGREEMENT WITH CAIRO AND PLAYER – There is also Milan’s interest in Bremer, but the Nerazzurri have moved with a wide advantage over all the competitors, finding a draft agreement with the player’s entourage and with Cairo, who also had the opportunity to speak personally with Marotta in his Milan offices. If the one between Bremer and Inter is not an announced marriage, we are close to it, but obviously for the Nerazzurri it will be necessary to give up de Vrij first and on this they have received ample reassurance from Raiola.