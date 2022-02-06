Inter, goalkeepers problem: the bad night of Onana and Handanovic

The sensational own goal with Cameroon of the future Inter Milan number one and the late dive of the Slovenian on the goal of Giroud who decided the derby, cast a shadow on the Nerazzurri’s future in the most delicate role

Be in good hands. It is said about a person or thing or situation entrusted to the care of a trusted individual, who will deal with it in the best possible way. At Inter, this does not seem to be the case if we mean the idiom in the literal sense. The hands are those of Samir Handanovic – today – and Andre Onana – tomorrow – who appeared very shaky yesterday, respectively in the derby and in the final for third place in the African Cup between Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

Slovenian – For about 70 ‘Milan did not seem able to cause headaches to the Nerazzurri goalkeeper. A shot by Tonali rejected (by the way with the wrong hand) in the first half and nothing more. Then the first flash of Giroud, on which Handanovic certainly has no responsibility. Very different speech on the second, three minutes later. The Frenchman was very good at turning around and getting rid of De Vrij’s marking, but the conclusion did not seem to be unstoppable. Angled ball but not too much and the Slovenian who throws himself late with the ball that passes under his extended right arm. Omelette made, derby lost.

“The second goal? A goalkeeper always feels he can do better – said Handa -. I couldn’t get it out, even if you expect me to get it there, but you can’t leave earlier ”. “If I didn’t concede, it was better” he concluded at Boskov. Samir has been dividing the Nerazzurri fans for some time, alternating sensational saves with errors that may not be gross but certainly avoidable. With the contract expiring in June, Inter’s idea is to renew it so that we can then play the starting position with Onana and maybe hen the 25-year-old from the height of his 37-year-old experience.

the Cameroonian – If Sparta cries, Athens certainly does not laugh. Or rather, if Milan (Nerazzurri) cries, Yaoundé certainly does not laugh. Last night Andre Onana went down in Africa Cup history as the first goalkeeper to score in his own goal since these statistics have been held (2010). An awkward and embarrassing own goal, on a cross from the bottom pushed into the net with the chest on the near post by the goalkeeper of the Indomitable Lions, perhaps relaxed prematurely convinced that the ball had gone out to the bottom. But the mistake that cost him 0-2 (later able to come back from 0-3 and win on penalties, with Onana good at intercepting one, as long as it was enough) is unfortunately not the only one committed by the goalkeeper of the Ajax.

In the opening match, again against Burkina, one of his misses left the door wide open for Sangarè’s goal. And also in the rest of the tournament he appeared indecisive and fluctuating in performance. In short, certainly not what Inter were hoping to see from their future goalkeeper. The good news is that Onana has always shown that he has great mental strength and consequently the ability to put mistakes immediately behind him, even the sensational ones like yesterday’s own goal.

February 6, 2022 (change February 6, 2022 | 11:37)

