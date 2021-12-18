Inter, goodbye to Christian Eriksen: the agent’s outburst

Christian Eriksen’s experience atInter, but not the career of the Danish midfielder: agent Martin Shoots has assured that in a few weeks the player will be on the pitch with another club’s shirt.

Christian Eriksen, the agent: “Only in Italy he can’t even train”

“It was clear that it would end like this, also because Italy is the only country that does not allow to take the field And not even to train with a defibrillator“, are the words of the prosecutor to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Danish player, who fell ill on the pitch during the match in June Euro2020 against Finland, he has a subcutaneous defibrillator that does not allow him to carry out competitive activities in Italy. “But Chris is in good physical condition. He will play again, I’m optimistic, football is his passion “.

Inter, the future of Christian Eriksen: two offers refused

On his tracks club British, Dutch and Danish: “Let’s see what January will bring us – continued Shoots -. I’ll say more: two clubs have already called me to find out how he’s doing. And this happened some time ago, when he was still under contract with Inter but was already training on his own, away from the spotlight. “

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Eriksen said no in Odense and Copenhagen because it expects offers from England and the Netherlands.

Inter, Christian Eriksen will return for a final farewell

Eriksen will return to Italy to greet the Nerazzurri fans. As a foreign element, under the guidance of Antonio Conte the player had become an irreplaceable pillar of the team that regained the Scudetto after 10 years. “So far he has only been able to greet the managers, but he will also see his teammates – explained the agent -. He absolutely wants to come to San Siro, already in January, for these fantastic fans who are crazy about him “.

“They really wanted him as a player, and when they really got to know him, they appreciated him as a man. Apart from football, this will remain forever “.

