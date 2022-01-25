Inter, Gosens on pole: new contacts during the day. Looking for the right formula | First page

Inter want to give Simone Inzaghi a left winger but the Nerazzurri club has no intention of buying a lot to buy. In viale della Liberazione the idea has always been the same: investing in a profile that can also be useful in the future and for this reason Ausilio and Marotta decided, after talking about it with Zhang, to resume old talks that they had already started in the summer.

EXTRAORDINARY – Robin Gosens is the right profile, right now the number one candidate to pick up Ivan Perisic’s legacy. The negotiation is not easy but the Nerazzurri got to the heart of the footballer’s entourage and yesterday Ausilio left the viale della Liberazione headquarters well after dinner time., demonstrating the fact that these last market days require extra work, especially if you try to close such an important deal in the last week.

THE RIGHT FORMULA – THE contacts between the parties are continuous, there will be others even today. On Gosens there was and there is also the strong interest of Newcastle, who always have good arguments to attract players to themselves. Fortunately for him, Inter is not late, also thanks to the excellent relations existing with the Percassi family and with the player’s agent, the same as Bremer. Should it go through, it would be a deal worth about 30 million euros, a considerable amount, which in fact required the approval of the property. In these hours this will be the most complex objective: find a formula that can suit Atalanta. Inter are asking for an onerous loan with redemption, the negotiations are hot and at the moment Gosens’s name is the one at the top of the list of favorites in the left lane.