Inter, Gosens runs towards recovery: here is the match of the possible debut

Robin Gosens runs fast towards recovery, with every intention of forging ahead and being available to Simone Inzaghi as soon as possible. The new side of Inter, as reported by calcioomercato.com, could be on the pitch on February 27 against Genoa or, at the latest, against Salernitana on March 6:

“However, the player will not be at risk until it is certain that he has put the thigh problem behind him. These days he is carrying out personalized work and his condition is constantly monitored by the medical staff. The signs are encouraging but no acceleration is expected on the roadmap. The return to the field of Gosens should be estimated between the end of February and the beginning of March: he could therefore make his debut between the match with Genoa on February 27 and the one with Salernitana scheduled for March 6, but above all be available to Inzaghi for the return of Champions against Liverpool (8 March). Robin runs towards recovery, Inter are waiting for the Gosens card for the Scudetto“.