Inter, Gosens runs towards the debut: the recovery times and the date of the possible return to the field | First page

Robin Gosens is Inter’s response to the signings of Vlahovic and Zakaria. One of the best outsiders of last season lands in Milan and will play for the place with Perisic (at least in these months, then, for the future, it all depends on the possible renewal of the Croatian). For some time the German wanted to make the leap into a big one, Atalanta did not oppose the player’s will and will collect € 22 million (loan with obligation to redeem plus 3 million bonuses).

THE INJURY – How’s Gosens? Many ask for it. The outside is still struggling with one major injury to the hamstring of the right thigh remedied at the end of September against Young Boys and which caused him to miss the whole first part of the season with Atalanta. The injury, however, did not slow down the will of Inter who, after looking for different profiles, sank the blow on Gosens. And now it awaits him. Inzaghi has already let him know what he expects from him, Robin can’t wait to make himself available to the coach and make his debut with the new Nerazzurri shirt.

THE RECOVERY TIMES – The player, however, will not be at risk until you are sure you have put the thigh problem behind you. These days he is doing personalized work and his condition is constantly monitored by the medical staff. The signs are encouraging but no acceleration is expected on the roadmap. Gosens’ return to the field should be estimated between the end of February and the beginning of March: he could therefore make his debut between the match against Genoa on February 27 and the one with Salernitana scheduled for March 6, but above all he could be available to Inzaghi for the return of the Champions League against Liverpool (March 8). Robin runs towards recovery, Inter are waiting for the Gosens card for the Scudetto.