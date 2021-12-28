Inter, great appreciation for Ginter: “And the club has already informed him that …”

In addition to the economic convenience of the possible operation, Matthias Ginter’s Inter appreciate experience and tactical flexibility

In addition to the midfield, the defense is also a department that will undergo a half revolution at Inter in the summer. Stefan De Vrij will expire in 2023 and it will be necessary to understand what to do with him, while the contracts of Andrea Ranocchia and Danilo D’Ambrosio will end next June.

And the Nerazzurri club has identified in Matthias Ginter, defender born in ’94 who will free himself on a free transfer in the summer, the right profile. Calciomercato.com explains: “In addition to the economic convenience of the eventual operation, Inter appreciate their experience and tactical flexibility – they can also play as a midfielder in front of the defense – and has sent his expression of interest to the boy, who will be able to sign up for a new club as of February 1st.

His arrival could numerically fill the departure of one between Ranocchia and D’Ambrosio, with the latter already sought by Milan in recent months but ultimately remaining at Inzaghi’s court to play his cards behind the owners “, writes the portal .

December 28, 2021 (change December 28, 2021 | 11:00)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link