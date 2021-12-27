Inter, Handanovic surprise: “He can leave, contacts with Lazio. The reasons behind the choice “

A surprise scenario emerges for Samir Handanovic’s future. As reported by CalcioMercato.com, in fact, the agent of the Inter goalkeeper, Fali Ramadani, in the last few hours would have had contacts with Igli Tare, Lazio’s sporting director, to propose the Slovenian (ex biancoceleste) to the club of president Lotito . The reason is obvious: from the end of the season, the new Inter goalkeeper will be Onana and Handanovic is probably not yet willing to abandon the important role he now has in the Nerazzurri. That’s why, surprisingly, his career could continue elsewhere. Calcioomercato.com writes:

“In the last few hours, his agent, Fali Ramadani has tested the ground with Lazio. The Albanian ds has not closed his doors, but for now he has taken time and the reason is simple to explain: at Lazio there is already an experienced goalkeeper like Reina, who will turn 40 in August. If the Biancocelesti qualify for Europe, the Spanish goalkeeper’s contract will be renewed for another year and in that case there would be no room for another goalkeeper over the years. Otherwise, however, everything could reopen and Lazio could become a concrete track for Handanovic“.