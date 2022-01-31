Inter have booked Scamacca: figures, details and formula. The truth about Milan | First page

Listen “Inter have booked Scamacca: figures, details and formula. The truth about Milan” on Spreaker.
THE STRUCTURE OF THE OPERATION – As extensively told in previous episodes, Scamacca at Inter is a well-planned operation but only starting next summer. The idea is to reduce the economic outlay by inserting some counterparts techniques appreciated by the Emilian club. At the moment it is a negotiation unrelated to Davide Frattesi, another black-green jewel much appreciated by the Italian champion club (Pirola’s card could be included in this operation). Carnevali starts from a request for 40 million euros, Marotta is working on a two-year loan with a redemption obligation. The news is that Inter have practically booked Scamacca and will try to reach the finish line in the coming weeks.