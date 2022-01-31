Inter have booked Scamacca: figures, details and formula. The truth about Milan | First page

In Gianluca Scamacca’s world, made up of many goals and rapid climbs, Inter are well positioned. It’s all a matter of priority: for the Roman striker, the Nerazzurri club represents a next step to be taken as soon as possible. Beppe Marotta and his agent Alessandro Lucci have been working for weeks to please him, so much so that the negotiation with Sassuolo has been channeled on the right tracks. Juventus, with the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, left the race while Milan have tested the ground again but without the clear intention of wanting to sink the blow. It’s all a matter of priority: for the Roman striker, the Nerazzurri club represents a next step to be taken as soon as possible.so much so that the negotiation with Sassuolo has been channeled on the right tracks. Juventus, with the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, left the race while

THE STRUCTURE OF THE OPERATION – As extensively told in previous episodes, Scamacca at Inter is a well-planned operation but only starting next summer. The idea is to reduce the economic outlay by inserting some counterparts techniques appreciated by the Emilian club. At the moment it is a negotiation unrelated to Davide Frattesi, another black-green jewel much appreciated by the Italian champion club (Pirola’s card could be included in this operation). Carnevali starts from a request for 40 million euros, Marotta is working on a two-year loan with a redemption obligation. The news is that Inter have practically booked Scamacca and will try to reach the finish line in the coming weeks.