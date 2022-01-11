Inter, here are Zhang’s first moves. Meeting with two of his men: on the table …

The president has returned to Italy and will work closely with the managers: today he would have had an interview with Ausilio and Baccin

President of Inter, Steven Zhang, he returned to Italy after some time and was at work today to address the first issues on his agenda. La Gazzetta dello Sport explains that his day started very early and ended around 6 pm. In the offices in via della Liberazione Zhang would have had an interview with the sporting director Piero Ausilio and with his deputy Baccin. With them he would have talked about contract and market renewal.

“It is likely that the meeting on site served to reaffirm the agreement already reached” virtually “for the extension of both constraints until 2024 (which will also be followed by that of Marotta), but also to take stock of the market objectives more urgent “, we read on the site of the rosea.

On the table “the possibility of anticipating now an investment initially planned for the summer. The hypothesis is not entirely excluded, but at the same time the input is to further probe the market to find a low cost solution”, argues the same sports newspaper.

Another confrontation with CEO Beppe Marotta is also expected, which the president saw at dinner after greeting Inzaghi and the team on his visit to Appiano Gentile. To understand if the meeting with the manager will be held before or after the Super Cup. One of Zhang’s first concrete moves will therefore be the renewals of the three managers and also that of Brozovic who has been on the Nerazzurri table for some time.

