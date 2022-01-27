Inter, here is Gosens: medical visits and then the official announcement

After the white smoke, the new Nerazzurri signed the contract after undergoing medical examinations. Only the formalization of the purchase is missing: he arrives from Atalanta on loan with the obligation to redeem 22 million plus 3 bonus
Yesterday the white smoke, today the last steps before the official. Inter have closed the Gosens deal: free loan, with redemption of 22 million euros plus 3 bonuses. These are the figures of the operation with which the Nerazzurri add an arrow to the left: this morning, shortly after 9, the player went to Coni for sporting fitness. A few journalists and a handful of fans were waiting for the player, in the cold of the Milanese morning. Gosens then went to Humanitas in Rozzano: once the visits were over, the player arrived at the headquarters. Shortly after signing on the contract. The announcement will come shortly. Gosens has signed a contract until 2026, with a salary of 2.5 million plus bonuses (it will reach 3).
The injury
Simone Inzaghi will have to wait a bit before being able to field the German winger: Gosens was injured on 29 September against Young Boys – third degree injury to the hamstring of the right thigh – and will still have it for about a month. The return is in fact scheduled for the end of February, a confirmation arrived yesterday with the checks that Inter, in absolute secrecy, carried out regarding the player’s injury. On the left, the Nerazzurri remain covered with Ivan Perisic, waiting to know what the future of the Croatian who expires his contract in June will be. But in the meantime, the Gosens blow makes everyone more relaxed: here we are, Robin’s Inter adventure has begun.
January 27, 2022 (change January 27, 2022 | 15:27)
