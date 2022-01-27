Inter, here is Gosens: medical visits and then the official announcement

Yesterday the white smoke, today the last steps before the official. Inter have closed the Gosens deal: free loan, with redemption of 22 million euros plus 3 bonuses. These are the figures of the operation with which the Nerazzurri add an arrow to the left: this morning, shortly after 9, the player went to Coni for sporting fitness. A few journalists and a handful of fans were waiting for the player, in the cold of the Milanese morning. Gosens then went to Humanitas in Rozzano: once the visits were over, the player arrived at the headquarters. Shortly after signing on the contract. The announcement will come shortly. Gosens has signed a contract until 2026, with a salary of 2.5 million plus bonuses (it will reach 3).