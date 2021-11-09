Inter, here’s the offer for Insigne: “Signing bonus plus image rights: Marotta …”

“Since facts must be strictly separated from opinions, but which sometimes they cannot do without, Beppe Marotta, who is a football man, first told the facts and then oriented his opinions on Lorenzo Insigne and on the case that will end to get the covers “. Thus opens the article in the Corriere dello Sport regarding the words of Marotta on Insigne on Radio Anch’Io Sport. Already in August, the Nerazzurri tried the assault on the Napoli playmaker, only to then turn to Correa after De Laurentiis’ ‘no’ to Sanchez’s proposal plus 15 million euros. “But it was always at that moment that Marotta began to approach Vincenzo Pisacane, the manager of Insigne, decoding the future: in January, when it will be possible to negotiate by informing Napoli with a simple pec, we can discuss a four-year (of six million), with a signing bonus of seven and also image rights “, adds the newspaper.