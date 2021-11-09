Inter, here’s the offer for Insigne: “Signing bonus plus image rights: Marotta …”
According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter is preparing the offer for Insigne for June: the latest
“Since facts must be strictly separated from opinions, but which sometimes they cannot do without, Beppe Marotta, who is a football man, first told the facts and then oriented his opinions on Lorenzo Insigne and on the case that will end to get the covers “. Thus opens the article in the Corriere dello Sport regarding the words of Marotta on Insigne on Radio Anch’Io Sport. Already in August, the Nerazzurri tried the assault on the Napoli playmaker, only to then turn to Correa after De Laurentiis’ ‘no’ to Sanchez’s proposal plus 15 million euros. “But it was always at that moment that Marotta began to approach Vincenzo Pisacane, the manager of Insigne, decoding the future: in January, when it will be possible to negotiate by informing Napoli with a simple pec, we can discuss a four-year (of six million), with a signing bonus of seven and also image rights “, adds the newspaper.
“Maybe everything or nothing has changed, but when Marotta” whispers “that” the monitoring activity is already underway as regards future planning “it is clear that the ether begins to shake but also the waters around at Napoli they are not so placid “, then reports CorSport which admits that Insigne also has the MLS option, with Toronto interested in the Neapolitan 24 but also in Mertens, for a duo made in Naples. “Inter are the Italian club that seriously and soberly presented themselves just two months ago, knocking discreetly, without even insisting, aware that, eventually, there would be a new, more viable path in 2022. The road” of the monitoring that leads to the future “actually leads to a blue (black) crossroads”, the gloss of the newspaper.
November 9, 2021 (change November 9, 2021 | 08:00)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED