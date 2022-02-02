Inter, how to manage Dimarco at Fantasy Football after the arrival of Gosens?

Inter: will there be less space for Dimarco?

In these days Simone Inzaghi, returned to being negative at Covid-19 and therefore ready to go on the bench already against Milan, is analyzing the squad at his disposal to better understand what the hierarchies will be in this second half of the season. The winter transfer market brought Caicedo, but above all Gosens, as a dowry.

The defender now former Atalanta has been decimated by injuries in recent months and wants to relaunch with the Inter shirt. Of course it will take time to be an immovable owner, but the qualities are all there. For the moment the the tighter runoff seems to be the one with Perisic, even if the presence of Federico Dimarco should certainly not be forgotten.

The former Parma, in this first half of the championship, shuttled between the role of left arm behind in the place of Bastoni and precisely that of midfield winger. In the latter case, as it is easy to guess, however, he will have a harder time given the presence of two players like Gosens and Perisic. It is therefore difficult to see Dimarco in full range in the coming months.

Inter: how to manage Dimarco at Fantasy Football?

The question that many fantasy coaches are asking themselves these days, in view of the repair auction, is precisely this: how to manage Dimarco at Fantacalcio? As we have explained to you, the presence of Perisic and the arrival of Gosens in January risk closing the doors on the left-handed band.

However, it remains possible to use Dimarco as a third defense on the left to get Bastoni to catch his breath. A position on the field that could bring fewer bonuses, but Dimarco’s skill in set pieces should not be forgotten. Up to now, the Inter defender has scored 2 goals and 2 assists in 15 appearances for a 6.57 phantom. At the repair auction, therefore, the advice is to continue to focus on Dimarco if you have a package of defenders with guaranteed minutes. The 1997 class will have its chances between now and the end of the season and it is not excluded that it may still bring some bonuses. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a defender with an insured starting position, look elsewhere because, from this point of view, Dimarco could struggle between now and the end of the season.