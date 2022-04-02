Inter idol and Colombian legend aspires to be president of the Federation

The legendary defender Iván Ramiro Córdoba, idol at Inter Milan and legend of the Colombian National Team, aspires to be the new president of the Colombian Football Federation. He would be the people’s candidate, or well, on social networks his name is gaining strength and he is preferred by the fans after the failure of the Qualifiers.

Although this seems far away, it is the feeling of millions of fans who do not see any future with the current leaders of the Colombian Football Federation. The example that while the Colombian National Team was eliminated and the directors are in Qatar in the run-up to the draw, soccer fans who are hurt have not liked it.

That is why although it seems utopian, the feeling is that there is a change and to see if with different directors Colombian soccer can be improved in all its scales, from the clubs as in the youth and senior processes in the Colombian National Team. There is a player who makes a career and seeks the presidency.

Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Champions League champion and great defender who opened many paths for the Colombian player in Europe, is currently a partner and sports adviser for Venezia FC, a club that rose to the top and competes in Italy’s Serie A. In recent days he has said his desire to work in the Colombian Football Federation.

“I want to be president of the Colombian Football Federation, I have prepared myself to be one and contribute to football in my country,” said Iván Ramiro Córdoba in July 2021 on Caracol Radio, a phase that makes anyone tremble and excites with a short-term change in the entity that regulates Colombian football. . You’ll make it?