Inter in pole position for Scamacca: the figures at stake and the truth about Milan | First page

There is only Inter. It is not only the song composed by Elio and Graziano Romani chosen as the anthem by the Nerazzurri, it is also the thought of Gianluca Scamacca, who has clear ideas about the future. He wants to stay in Italy and wear the shirt Nerazzurri, for this reason in these days he has cordially rejected the advances of Borussia Dortmund, ready to put over 40 million on the table to snatch him immediately from Sassuolo. A mutual interest, given that Marotta, in agreement with Simone Inzaghi, put him at the top of the priority list. After having solved the problem of the left wing, with the arrival of Robin Gosens from Atalanta, the former Juventus manager in the coming weeks will return to the office with his friend Carnevali for Frattesi and Scamacca.

THE FIGURES – A double operation for June, for which careful planning is needed. The player, managed by Alessandro Lucci, who brought Joaquin Correa and Edin Dzeko to Milan last summer, is ready with an engagement proposal of 2.5 million euros net to rise (sand times as much as he earns in Emilia), the biggest obstacle is represented by the request from Sassuolo, 40 million euros. Inter will try to include Andrea Pinamonti and Lorenzo Pirola in the deal, profiles appreciated by Dionisi, with the aim of lowering the price.

MILAN – On Scamacca there is not only Inter. Milan has also had their eyes on him for some time, but he starts from the second row. Maldini and Massara had evaluated the forward who passed from PSV Eindhoven last summer, and then chose to focus on an expert profile like Giroud, as an alternative to Ibrahimovic. The physical problems of the Swede seen this season lead to different reflections from the past, Lazetic cannot be enough, in June an investment in attack will be needed. Scamacca is on the list but by company policy 40 million euros is too much for a player.