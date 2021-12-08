Inter in the second round of 16, waiting for Juve and Atalanta: from Bayern and City to Liverpool, how many pitfalls in the urn | First page

The framework of Round of 16 of the Champions League it is almost outlined. Tuesday’s results define some of the situations that have remained in the balance, starting with group B: the Milan did not hit the feat, defeated at home by Liverpool said goodbye to Europe for this season, with theAtletico Madrid who celebrates in Portugal and manages to snatch the pass for the next round. Partial disappointment also for theInter, defeated in Madrid and sentenced to second place, which can already reserve several pitfalls for the urn in Nyon.

SECOND PLACE, WHAT YOU THRILL – With the exception of Ancelotti’s Real, already played in the group, there are already three battleships that the Nerazzurri can draw: the Liverpool of Klopp in fact, with full points in the group stage; the Manchester City by Guardiola; the Bayern Monaco striker Lewandowski, already certain of first place even before the last day with Barcelona. Not to be underestimated then the Manchester United by Cristiano Ronaldo andAjax group stage revelation: 18 points out of 18, led by Haller (10 goals in the group stage). And Wednesday’s matches could ‘give’ Inzaghi another formidable opponent: the Chelsea, that first place is played with Juventus at a distance. The more affordable rival could come from Group G, where all four teams (Lille, Salzburg, Seville And Wolfsburg) can finish first or second based on the results of the last day. For Inter, then another problem to consider: the expulsion of Barella, who will certainly remove the midfielder for the first leg but perhaps, based on the decisions of the sports judge, also for the return match. Chills for the Nerazzurri in short, but it would not be better for Allegri’s Juve in the case of second place (he must do a better result than Chelsea to finish first) or at Atalanta in the event of a win against Villarreal: for the bianconeri Chelsea would be excluded, for Atalanta United. Arriving first, however, Juventus could currently draw one between PSG, Sporting or Atletico Madrid, plus the uncertainties of the last day: Barcelona / Benfica, Villarreal, Lille / Salzburg / Seville / Wolfsburg.

THE DRAW – The draw for the pairings for the second round will be staged on Monday 13 December (12 noon) in Nyon, at the Uefa headquarters. The seeded teams (qualified first) will play the second leg at home. According to the criteria, teams from the same country or group cannot be played in the round of 16. The first leg of the second round will be played between 15 and 22 February, return between 8 and 16 March. The away goal rule, which can be valid for double, has been eliminated, the matches that in the double comparison remain tied for the number of goals scored between home and away will go to extra time and in the event of a further draw it will go to penalties.

SERIES HEADS

Ajax

Bayern Monaco

Manchester City

Liverpool

Manchester United

real Madrid

NOT SERIAL HEADS

Paris Saint-Germain

Sporting

Inter

Atletico Madrid

UNCERTAIN AND LAST DAY PROGRAM

Barcelona / Benfica 2nd (Bayern-Barcelona, ​​Benfica-Dynamo Kiev)

Villarreal / Atalanta 2nd (Atalanta-Villarreal)

Lille / Salzburg / Seville / Wolfsburg (Salzburg-Seville, Wolfsburg-Lille)

Chelsea / Juventus 1st / 2nd (Zenit-Chelsea, Juventus-Malmoe)