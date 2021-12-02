Inter injured, Darmian out and pessimism for de Vrij. Sticks and Vidal to evaluate

Important updates on all the Inter injured players in view of Saturday’s match against Roma

Inter wins and convinces against Spezia, but Simone Inzaghi must once again deal with the ailments (in addition to the real injuries). Last night Arturo visibly finished the match suffering Vidal, who had discomfort in his foot following a strong blow, as revealed by Simone Inzaghi. And, before the match, Inter had communicated the absence of Alessandro Bastoni due to gastroenteritis. Today the news arrives in view of Roma, on all the players currently in the pits at Inter.

Like this Tuttosport on the conditions of a player in particular: “Barring sensational developments, Inter on Saturday night at the Olimpico against Mourinho’s Roma will not be able to count on Stefan de Vrij. The Dutch defender suffered a muscle strain in his right thigh on 13 November in his national team against Montenegro. The goal, right from the moment of his return to Milan, was to try to recover him precisely for Roma but the sensations filtered in the last hours do not leave much hope. Yesterday de Vrij had a training session in Appiano but no one at Inter wants to risk a relapse that would force the defender to finish 2021 early. Better to be cautious and possibly think of recovering him for Tuesday 7, when Inter will be in Madrid to compete for first place in the Champions League against Real “, it is read.

And then of all the singles, from yesterday’s two stops to Darmian: “Against the Giallorossi, however, unless there are surprises, Inzaghi will recover Alessandro Sticks, last night not available for a gastroenteritis, combined with fever, which hit him in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The goal of the medical staff is to get him back on his feet by Saturday, also because Inzaghi will not have available yet Frog (Besides Darmian, while Kolarov could recover for the bench). Last night he finished sore as well Vidal, entered the final and hit on the foot in injury time “, concludes the newspaper.

December 2, 2021 (change December 2, 2021 | 10:02 am)

