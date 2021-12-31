Inter insists on Ginter: contacts in progress, Marotta’s plan | First page

Present and future. Inter moves early on the market, looking for opportunities in Italy and abroad. Among these is included Matthias Ginter, born in 1994 defender out of Borussia Monchengladbach. The Nerazzurri club appreciates him for his international experience and flexibility (if necessary he can also play in front of the defense). Contacts connected with the player, contract expiring on 30 June 2022. In short, from February 1st, free to sign with another club. Also because, as he himself announced, he will not renew with Gladbach: “After a series of negotiations, I have decided not to extend the contract which will expire in the summer. After 5 excellent years at Borussia Mönchengladbach, it is very difficult for me to take this step, but I have decided to take another path in my career for my personal and professional growth. ”

THE POINT – Here then, the road seems to have been traced. Inter for defense is also studying Bremer of Turin, who however is under contract until 2023, so it would be necessary to find an agreement with Turin as well as with the player (followed also by Milan). And so the Nerazzurri club talks about constant with Ginter’s agent, who is the same one who follows Hakan Calhanoglu, to take him on a free transfer for June. (he will not leave Germany in January). Strong in the head, able to play in Inzaghi’s 3-man defense, Ginter (who was also world champion in 2014 with Germany) is an ideal profile for the Nerazzurri club, which in June could say goodbye to Ranocchia and (perhaps) D’Ambrosio. Contacts in progress, Ginter could be the “Marotta” opportunity for next season.