Inter, Inzaghi and Bastoni at risk of disqualification like Lautaro. That’s why – Corriere.it

from Andrea Sereni

Not only is the Argentine involved in the post derby quarrel with Theo Hernandez at risk: the sports judge will also have to evaluate the position of the coach and the defender, who protested vehemently towards the Referee on Saturday

Not only Lautaro Martinez, involved in a tough verbal confrontation with Theo Hernandez. Also Alessandro Bastoni and the coach Simone Inzaghiat the end of the derby lost 2-1 against Milan, they would have protested with the referee Guide: Inter – which tonight will face Roma at San Siro for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup – wakes up so anxious about the decisions of the judge sportsman, who in the morning will pronounce and clarify after a day of controversy and frames analyzed to the millimeter.

The positions of Inzaghi and Bastoni are to be verified. The report was decisive referee’s match: based on that, the judge will decide whether or not to sanction the two Inter fans. This situation adds to the widespread concern about the possible disqualification of Lautaro. According to some, the quarrel with Theo – who, being sent off at the end of the match, put a hand to his ear when he returned to the locker room answering the whistles of the Inter fans – would degenerate into a (presumed) spit from the Argentine towards the Rossoneri defender. From the images no evidence of the gesture emerges, but there are unclear details that have fueled the social protests of Milan fans. The judge, who read the match officials’ report and recorded the testimony of the FIGC inspectors present on the sidelines, shed light on the matter. Which still scares Inter. Even the verbal confrontation was hard and blatant and puts Lautaro in a position of risk, the same as Inzaghi and Bastoni. And in the background, Saturday at 6pm, there the delicate challenge against Spalletti’s Napoli: a further misstep could dangerously reshuffle the cards at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, tonight Jos Mourinho returns to San Siro, for the first time as an opponent, with his Roma (8.45 pm, live on Canale 5) in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. A match was needed immediately, there is still so much anger and disappointment over the defeat in the derby that we know is undeserved, Inzaghi said on the eve. The semifinal is up for grabs against one between Lazio and Milan.