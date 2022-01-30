Inter, Inzaghi and Caicedo together again: ‘He did everything to have me’. But a fight could have blown everything | First page

The Caicedo effect before it even arrived. In the last few games, Inter have always scored in the final minutes: Sanchez scored the Supercoppa goal with Juventus in the 121st minute, Ranocchia sent the Coppa Italia match against Empoli to extra time in the 90th minute and Dzeko gave the Nerazzurri three points against Venezia with the last goal minute.

CAICEDO AREA – The new Nerazzurri signing – arrived on loan from Genoa – is a specialist in last minute goals. Simone Inzaghi, who coached him at Lazio for four years, knows it well: “He did everything to have me,” said the forward during the first interview. Of the 33 goals scored in the biancoceleste, six have come beyond the ninetieth. For everyone it is the Cesarini area, in Rome it had become the Caicedo area. He entered, scored, and gave points to Simone. Even in the Nerazzurri he can be the coach’s extra card to aim for the second consecutive Scudetto. In the squad there was no deputy Dzeko and the Panteron did not settle very well in Genoa on the rossoblù side (10 games, only one as a starter, and a goal); so after a few details to settle on the engagement Felipe arrived at Inter.

THE FIGHT – And to think that in December 2020 Caicedo was ready to pack up and drop Inzaghi. The striker had not taken the 90 ‘on the bench very well in the defeat against Milan, and despite Correa’s injury the coach preferred Muriqi. So Felipe went to the management to ask for the sale. In that period there was a concrete negotiation with Fiorentina who were looking for a striker, the situation between Inzaghi and Caicedo was getting worse and worse and between the two there was also – as reported Tuttosport – a heated discussion that seemed to have definitively broken the relationship between the two. But four games in a row as a starter have softened the player’s position: the two talked to each other and clarified by coming to meet. And today they find themselves together again: Inzaghi embraces his Panteron, Inter is preparing for goals in the Caicedo area.