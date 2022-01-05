Inter, Inzaghi: ‘I am waiting for Zhang for the market. I think Brozovic will renew, on Lukaku and Covid … ‘| First page

On the eve of the match against Bologna, the Inter coach, Simone Inzaghi, answered the questions of the journalists present at the usual press conference from Appiano Gentile.

What game are you expecting?

“It will be a complicated challenge, not an easy one. We face a team that deservedly won in Sassuolo in the last game of the year, a field that is anything but simple. I know Mihajlovic, who is very well prepared and gives great organization to his teams ”.

Are you worried about all these infections, even about the management of resources in this complicated month for you from the point of view of the calendar?

“It is a climate of uncertainty that is not good for football because it is difficult to prepare for matches. There are the authorities who decide and both Mihajlovic and I know that until the kick-off you have to be ready for changes of men and strategies. In the last two years it has happened often, it is not easy but it involves everyone and as we have been told for the Super Cup, we play and will decide from time to time “.

How do you plan to replace Calhanoglu?

“It is normal to have an idea in mind but I will carry it with me until the end. I am fortunate to have many players available, the boys do not yet know my choices and I will communicate them to them tomorrow “.

Are you worried that the euphoria could become too much? Is there a risk of self-celebrating with all these compliments?

“It must be a stimulus. We won the winter title which doesn’t count, but we’re happy to be in the lead. In recent months there have been changes in the lead there. The appreciations must be a stimulus for us and we know that the opponents will try to create problems for us ”.

What do you think of Lukaku’s words?

“I don’t want to talk about Lukaku because it is not something of my competence and I can say little. I’m just saying that Lukaku is a great footballer who has done extraordinary things here. Even in the ten days he did with me he worked great. We are talking about a top player who shifts the balance of each team “.

What do you want to see from your team when you return?

“My wish is to find the team as I left it before Christmas. We come from a good streak but tomorrow we face a healthy team. In the last few days we have worked in the best way “.

Do you feel the label of favorite after winning the first round?

“Two months ago someone no longer said it, now they say it because we are in the lead. It must be a stimulus ”.

Do you expect something from the market?

“We await the arrival of our president in Milan. Then I am fortunate to have Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin working in one direction. Now we are focused on the matches we have on the calendar ”.

He was awarded the best coach of the month, who does he want to share this accolade with?

“Personal recognition is pleasing, my staff and I are working well. But I always believe that the best goals are collective ones and for this reason we think and work every day with the idea of ​​achieving that “.

Brozovic renews his contract?

“I have already reiterated that in my opinion he is very happy and it is important for this team. I think he will renew, then you can ask Marotta and Ausilio ”.

Many of your colleagues also paint Inter as favorites, do they do it because they believe in it or to put pressure on you?

“What my colleagues say is nice, it doesn’t put pressure on me. I have extraordinary fans and great footballers. We had some initial problems but in terms of performance we have been playing continuously since August. We played a very good first round but we are halfway there and then we will see who has been the best from now to the end “.

Were you happier as the first in the standings with Lazio before the pandemic or today?

“There are few securities. I am satisfied with what we are doing with my collaborators and with what we are receiving from the team, but I am not good with predictions ”.