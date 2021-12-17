Inter, Inzaghi in conference: “Excellent football but still a long way to go. Milan-Naples … “

At the triple whistle of Salernitana-Inter, Simone Inzaghi he joined the reporters in the press room for the usual conference. These are his considerations, collected by the correspondent of Fcinter1908.it at Arechi: “This group has given my staff full availability to me from the beginning. We are playing excellent football, we are achieving very satisfactory results, we have hit the goal of the Champions League round of 16 which was not taken for granted. We must continue like this, even knowing that the path is still long and the pitfalls will be many.

What has changed in six games? The team didn’t break down. In my opinion we played excellent football from the start, then clearly thanks to the Champions League we lost a few points, drawing a few too many games but continuing to work in the right way. We knew that the front teams kept a pace that no one had ever held, we didn’t lose heart. Salerno? I was expecting fewer people at the stadium, I always found it hot. The ranking situation is bad but behind it is short, all in all it can recover. Milan-Naples? I will enjoy it. I watch it because I really like football, I only watch the results in my home. “