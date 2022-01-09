Inter, Inzaghi is the new commander. Zhang enthusiastic, wants to lock it down: the details | Market

Steven Zhang returned to Italy yesterday morning, the Nerazzurri president landed in Milan around 12 noon and today he has set to work to speed up some practice that has been underway for some time. The renewal theme is very hot and there is above all one that at this moment, more than others, he deserves the attention of the Nerazzurri president. It is the same to place it at the top of the hierarchy Zhang, delighted with Simone Inzaghi’s impact on the Nerazzurri world and the work done in recent months by the former Lazio in Appiano Gentile. There has always been trust around the coach, but he came after Conte and was his first experience on such an important bench. Some doubts could arise, but Inzaghi has unraveled any misunderstanding closing the first part of the season as a winter champion and now Zhang intends to reward him.

NEGOTIATION – We will proceed in order of urgency and for obvious reasons we will first tackle the Brozovic theme, but in his visit to Milan, Zhang will personally meet Inzaghi to congratulate him and to start a renewal negotiation. The current contract of the Nerazzurri coach expires in June 2023, but it is Inter’s intention to move it to 2025, offering the former Lazio a new biennial, with obviously a caress on the engagement, which currently slightly exceeds 4 million euros. The meeting with Zhang is expected in the next few days, but a real renewal negotiation between Inzaghi and Inter will start in the spring, at least for now these are the times they have in mind in Viale della Liberazione, where from the first moment they believed in the skills of this coach, who in a few months conquered the management but above all the locker room, with coherent attitudes, understanding and clarity in the choices. . Inter have found a new commander and now they want to arm him. Meanwhile, today there was the first meeting between the coach and the president.

THE COMMUNICATION FROM INTER – After arriving in Milan, the president Steven Zhang stopped at the Suning Sports Center in Appiano Gentile on the eve of Inter-Lazio to meet the coach Simone Inzaghi, his staff and the whole team. The Nerazzurri president then dined at the Club House together with the top management.