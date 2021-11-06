Inter, Inzaghi: “It is essential to achieve a result: I saw the right eyes in mine” | News

The Nerazzurri coach on the eve of the derby with Milan: “A game on its own, it will be very intense”

The first Milan derby, after the many lived in Rome. For Simone Inzaghi certainly a particular eve: the value of the derby, the need / obligation to win, the need to experience the break that will come by focusing only on the commitments to come (Naples and Shakhtar). Inter arrive at the match against Milan in good physical and mental condition: “I’ve seen right faces and eyes in the locker room – Inzaghi ruled at a press conference – and this reassures me. Certainly it is essential for us to achieve a result, for the classification and for our conviction. We are growing and we want to continue on this path. “No openness to training – Perisic / Dimarco and Calhanoglu / Vidal doubts remain – while satisfaction declared for the renewal of Barella: “There is a project and Inter are moving forward with ambition: I am lucky enough to work with serious and competent managers and owners.”

THE CONFERENCE OF SIMONE INZAGHI

The third round of close matches comes to an end with the derby: what match are you expecting tomorrow against Milan?

“It will be an intense match, we know the importance it has for the fans and the club, we want to close these seven games in the best possible way.”

You have experienced many derbies, as a player and as a coach. How are these matches prepared?

“They are separate matches in a championship, two matches that prepare themselves, then it depends if it happens after a Champions League match, like this time, and then you have less time to think about it. But I saw the right faces and the conviction that is needed. . We are doing excellent things, the numbers show it. We must congratulate Napoli and Milan, but winning tomorrow would increase our convictions “.

How do you run not on one but on two teams? How important are head-to-head matches?

“In the head-to-head matches we did well, with Juventus we know how it went, with Lazio we had an excellent 75 minutes, there is no victory and tomorrow we will have the opportunity to do it. Of course we have to achieve a result. It is fundamental”.

Is there the feeling in you that there has been a mental change like last year after what happened with Lazio?

“We have never distorted ourselves so far, playing excellent football, with many opportunities and many goals. We have worked in defense more than a team, but the whole block has always been compact, I would say that starting from the grapes it is evident that we have conceded very little “.

Could tomorrow be Calhanoglu’s match?

“There are still two training sessions, today and tomorrow’s finishing. In the midfield I have excellent answers, Calha played an excellent match against Udinese, Vidal was fundamental in the Champions League, with Empoli Gagliardini he did well, Vecino me It always puts us in difficulty and Sensi is coming back and deserves more space. I have a great team, there is a lot of competition and that’s okay with me. “

Will you have to be more aggressive than Milan who can afford a more wait-and-see game?

“In these matches the ranking is reset to zero, both phases will have to be done well, Milan are doing with Napoli a championship never seen in the last 40 years and they should be congratulated”.

They face A’s best offense against the second best defense. Will this count?

“They give very little, they have an excellent coach who I know well and we will have to pay maximum attention. We know we are in a great moment and we can play a great match.”

Yesterday you renewed Barella: is this an important signal for everyone, even for you? And how long is Brozovic’s waiting?

“It’s nice, I’m lucky enough to work with managers who are always there and show their full support. In the summer, important sales had to be made, but we also made equally important purchases. There is a project and Inter are moving forward. , with ambition. We have other players who will discuss their situation, but I am calm and concentrate on the pitch. “

Although the sports director Ausilio excluded departures in January, rumors continue to arrive from England about the aims of Conte’s Tottenham. Does it bother you?

“I’m not thinking about the transfer market now, tomorrow’s match counts and we want to have a great derby to satisfy the fans. Then there will be nine other very important matches between now and Christmas.”

Lazio won a scudetto from -9: does it leave them an open door even in the event of a defeat or would a knockout be difficult to absorb?

“We are only on the twelfth day, we have a delay of seven points, we know that there are still many games left and that there are many points available. Tomorrow it counts both for the classification and for the convictions that are increasing day by day”.