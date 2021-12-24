Inter, Inzaghi: “Juve will have a great second round. It will be worth keeping an eye on carefully.”

The Inter coach, Simone Inzaghi, gave an interview to Gazzetta.it in which he summed up his first months on the bench of the Nerazzurri club. These are his words: “We are in a great moment, but I think that the guys, like me and my staff, needed to get away for the holidays. The guys know that the preparers’ program will arrive this morning: I hope, but I have no doubt that they will follow him with great attention “.

Do you think Juve can still be part of the Scudetto discourse?

“I think Juventus can have a great second round. They are an excellent team, they have lost a few points, but we have seen that they are recovering: in the last six I think they have lost one and a draw, in the others they have won all of them. . I think it will be a team to keep an eye on with great attention. “

When one of his players is cautioned, he takes it away almost immediately: how does this thing come about?

“Since the five substitutions were introduced I have always paid great attention to this. We are lucky enough to be able to include five players: if I can I try to do so. Once in Bologna with Lazio I called the substitution, and just at that moment Leiva he took the second yellow card. On that occasion we couldn’t win the game. “

The turning point from the match against Lazio: what happened after that defeat?

“Defeats all hurt a lot, but sometimes you can come out stronger from knockouts. We know the circumstances of that defeat, but I think we came out much stronger.”

Could the intensity you have be enough even in the Premier League?

“My team must always be very intense, and it is doing it. We know what awaits us with Liverpool, personally they are in first place of the teams I would have liked to avoid. We will try to get there in the best way: before we get there they are waiting for us all January. and the first ten days of February to be lived very intensely “.