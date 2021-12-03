Inter, Inzaghi: “Mourinho? Will be a pleasure. Sure out in 2, De Vrij and Bastoni … “

FcInter1908 reports the direct text of the statements of the Nerazzurri coach on the eve of the big match at the Olimpico

APPIANO GENTILE – After the clear victory over Spezia, Inter is already the eve of the championship: tomorrow the Nerazzurri will in fact be guests at the Olympic Stadium in Rome of the former José Mourinho. As usual, Simone Inzaghi, the day before the match, he will answer questions from journalists at a press conference from the Suning Training Center in Appiano Gentile. FcInter1908 reports the direct text of the statements made by the Nerazzurri coach.

Tomorrow will be an important match for us, the most important of this cycle: Roma are strong and have important values. We will have to play a very careful and important game, like a real Inter.

What can Lautaro improve in?

He must continue like this, let’s not forget that he is very young: he can improve a lot. I am satisfied with him as with all the forwards: they are doing very well even in the non-possession phase, I am happy with him and with the others. He’s been scoring for 3 games, let’s hope he continues like this.

What is your opinion of Mourinho?

It will be a pleasure to meet him, I have never faced and met him: it will make me happy. For him it will be a special match, we will have to pay even more attention because we know his skills and what he has done in his history.

Certainly there will be no Ranocchia and Darmian, very few chances for De Vrij and Kolarov, we will take them if not to Madrid, with Cagliari. Bastoni was exhausted yesterday but has not yet come out on the pitch: today he is better. There are various bruises after the Spezia, I will have to evaluate all of them.

Did you expect such a fast recovery and do you like the idea of ​​ending Christmas in the head?

The winter title counts up to a certain point, even with the gap I was calm because I saw the team playing well and training in the right way. The ranking has shortened, we have come closer but the others do not give up: we need to think game by game, there are still many points. Tomorrow is the most important of our cycle.

Are you playing too much? Who can play in the middle of the defense?

I can choose between the power plants, it is a solution that I had not thought of some time ago having De Vrij and Ranocchia: I never had the doubt to put Bastoni in the center. In Venice he did very well, Skriniar also with La Spezia. Tomorrow I will evaluate and choose. We are all in the middle of injuries, it’s not easy and we should look at the calendars carefully, starting the championship first and putting together more matches than the national teams: we coaches know this, we have to adapt and we are doing it. With Spezia I found myself with six regular defenders to have only two.

What does Inter have more than the others for the Scudetto?

We made up ground because we gave continuity of results: the performances always arrived. In the first few we lost points due to penalties awarded or missed in injury time, there are episodes: we have to be better to make them turn in our favor.

How does he get these results without sacrificing the good game?

We got to know each other better and better with the boys: right from the start the team developed an excellent game with Genoa. We had little balance perhaps, but then we analyzed and now we are in a good moment: we create a lot, we are the best attack and we are solid. This strengthens us, we don’t look back: only the match against Roma counts, we will find a quality and angry opponent.

Is there emotion returning to Rome?

Returning to Rome is effective for me, I live it like a cartel match like any other. It is no longer a derby for me, I have immersed myself 100% in this new challenge against Inter: we will find an important team with a great coach. We will have to have a race, aggression and personality: at the Olimpico you have to have it.

It will be a particular game for him, we haven’t talked about it: he trained intensely. With Spezia he rested and entered well: it will be a special match for him but for everyone, we want to play a great game.

Yesterday he had an excellent training, he is a very important player for us but I thought I would give him a break: there are also other important players. The team did well, for him it was a rest that will do him good.

Which midfielder could possibly have retreated to defense?

This hypothesis would have been forced, if something had happened on the pitch with Spezia I would have changed the system and used the 4-man defense: I have many good midfielders. Having no players on the bench I would have changed form, otherwise I had Cortinovis who is doing very well.