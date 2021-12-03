Inter, Inzaghi: ‘Never afraid of the table. For me it will not be a derby, Barella reassured and on Mourinho … ‘| First page

On the eve of the championship match against Roma, Inter coach Simone Inzaghi answered the questions of the journalists present at the press conference.

What race are you expecting?

“Tomorrow will undoubtedly be an important match for us, the most important of this cycle of matches. We play against a strong team with important values. A real Inter match will be needed ”.

How can Lautaro improve?

“It has to continue like this. Let’s not forget that he is very young, I am satisfied with him as with other forwards in the squad, who help us in the phase of non-possession. I am happy with Lautaro and all the others, Toro scores from three games in a row and we hope that this will continue ”.

What is your opinion of Mourinho?

“It will be a pleasure to meet the Triplate coach. I have never faced or met him, I will be pleased. It will be special for him to face Inter and for this reason we will have to pay even more attention because we know what Mourinho has done in his history, in the clubs where he has been “.

Does it recover sticks?

“For sure there will be no Ranocchia and Darmian, very few chances for de Vrij and Kolarov. Then I will have to evaluate the others, yesterday Bastoni was exhausted and today he seems to be better. There are several bruises from the match against Spezia and today I will evaluate ”.

Did you expect such a quick recovery of points? Would you like to close as a winter champion?

“We know it would count up to a certain point. I have always been calm and calm because I saw the team train and play well. Now the ranking has shortened and in the last ten games we have made 8 wins and 2 draws. We got closer but the others don’t give up. There are still 23 games to go and a lot of points to be won, tomorrow is an important match for us “.

All the teams have been hit by many injuries, do you think you play too much? How can I fix this?

“We are all coaches involved, playing every three days is not easy. Maybe starting the championship earlier we could improve. We coaches have to adapt and we are doing it. As far as I’m concerned, with Spezia, I found myself with only two regular defenders out of six ”.

Since the beginning of the season he has tried 4 different elements as a central three-man defense. Better Skriniar or Bastoni?

“I can choose, it’s a solution I hadn’t thought of because I had de Vrij and Ranocchia. Then I lost them at the same time, I put sticks and did well, just as Skriniar. Tomorrow we will evaluate Bastoni’s conditions and then we will choose ”.

What does Inter have more than the others?

“In this moment we have recovered ground because we have given continuity to the performances. In the first few games we lost points for missed penalties in injury time. These are episodes that exist in football but we need to be better at making them turn in our favor ”.

Many of your predecessors have lowered the center of gravity of the team after trying to play in a more unscrupulous way, how did you find the right balance?

“We’ve gotten to know each other better and they know what I’m asking. Right from the start the team developed an excellent game, in some situations we had little balance, but then we talked to the guys and the staff and now we are in a good moment. We create many scoring situations and we are solid, this strengthens us but we must not look back. Now tomorrow’s match against Roma counts, a quality and angry opponent ”.

Do you feel a little derby air?

“It is certainly always a certain effect to return to Rome. I live it like a cartel game, very important. It is no longer a derby because I fell 100% in this new challenge called Inter. We will find a great team and a great coach, we will have to have a race and personality because at the Olimpico you need to have it ”.

Have you talked to Dzeko? Are you counting on his desire to score as an ex?

“It will be a particular match for him, but honestly we haven’t talked about it. He trained more intensely than those who played for Spezia. It will be special for him and for all of us ”.

How’s Barella doing?

“Yesterday he did a great training, it’s very important for us but I thought I’d give him a rest. I think it was good for him ”.

In an emergency, which midfielder would have fallen back in defense?

“It would have been a forced choice. Probably if something happened on the pitch I could have changed the system by going to four because I have many midfielders in the squad, all functional to the project but to be midfielders. Not having the defenders on the bench maybe I would have moved to four or I had Cortinovis “.