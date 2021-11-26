Inter, Inzaghi ready to revolutionize the starting eleven against Venice: the latest

Inter, who plays against Venezia?

Today’s training will give many important indications in this regard, but we can already assume that Inzaghi will adopt the turnover against Venice. Darmian is not at his best due to a blow to the ankle, ready to be dusted off Dumfries from 1 ‘. Towards the bench also Barella, to replace him would be Vidal. Dimarco also paws, ready to undermine Perisic in the left lane. Dzeko will be back from the start, to support him could be Correa with Lautaro who would thus observe a rest shift.

Chapter bruised: Sanchez is recovering and could also be included in the squad list. Not yet in top condition De Vrij, Inzaghi does not want to risk too much (therefore confirms for Ranocchia with Skriniar and Bastoni on his sides, for the latter eye on the ballot with D’Ambrosio) and aims to have him back with La Spezia in the midweek shift on Tuesday. When there will probably be some other rotation, so as to bring the group in the best athletic conditions towards Rome-Inter on Saturday 4th.