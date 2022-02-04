Inter, Inzaghi smiles: Lautaro is better than expected. Yesterday in Appiano …

Much of the concerns of the last few days at Inter were linked to possible ailments of the South Americans in the commitments with the national teams close to the derby. Sanchez had to deal with logistical difficulties that delayed his return, but luckily he is fine and is eligible for the derby.

Lautaro, on the other hand, returned to Appiano Gentile yesterday, showing the glaze of the best days. For this Inzaghi can smile, as the Gazzetta dello Sport underlines: “Yesterday served the coach to get the answers he wanted, on the Lautaro front. The Argentine is fine, he showed up in Appiano as everyone hoped, gassed at the right point after the goals against Argentina, but above all physically intact. A part of training with his teammates, a differentiated section: everything as expected. Indeed, better than expected. Because the athletic tests have given comforting answers: in terms of energy Lautaro is fine, even better than expected. after returning from other transoceanic trips this season “.