Inter, Inzaghi studies how to replace De Vrij: three options, the pros and cons

Against Napoli (and not only) there will be no Stefan De Vrij to lead Inter’s defense: Inzaghi has three options to replace him

The stop for the national teams, with the qualifying matches at the World Cup scheduled in Qatar in 2022, bequeaths theInter and his coach Simone Inzaghi a big problem in view of the championship match against Naples, scheduled for Saturday at 18:00 at San Siro: Stefan’s injury De Vrij.

The Dutch defender injured his adductor in the final match against Montenegro and is likely to miss three matches: Naples, Shakhtar and Venice. “Already this afternoon, when training resumes, the coach will work on how to replace the defense pivot which after the knockout against Lazio has no longer conceded goals from open play“he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport.

There are three possible solutions for Inzaghi, with the coach from Piacenza who will have to decide which to make up for the absence of De Vrij. The first leads to Andrea Ranocchia, natural replacement of the Dutchman in the role of central of the defensive trio.

“The 33-year-old from Umbria has always done well on the three occasions in which Stefan has breathed his breath, in the finals against Bologna and Sheriff and in the match against Udinese. Of course, he is not a very fast defender and in front of him there will be the Osimhen arrow, but that is a problem of the whole Nerazzurri line, made up of cuirassiers who are not very agile. De Vrij compensates for the lack of speed with the preventive readings, Ranocchia will have to adapt and be helped by his teammates. Little used to playing from 1 ‘, he will hardly be able to guarantee the right hold even against Shakhtar, three days after Napoli. It would therefore not be surprising if the former captain – the one who has been in the squad for the longest time – will only start in one of the two key matches. “

The alternative is Federico Marco’s, lined up on the left with the hijacking of Alessandro Bastoni in the middle of the line:

“The former Verona – who also alternates with Perisic at full range – has learned to play the left arm with Juric and has repeatedly played low also in the Nerazzurri, just in place of Bastoni. In short, he gives the right guarantees to duel with the former Politano and also to push and put his velvet left at the disposal of the many head-hitting players in the squad. The doubt (not so physical, even if recovering from fatigue) is linked to Bastoni. It is true that the former Atalanta he has an almost suspicious maturity for his 22 years, but on the rare occasions in which he played in the middle, the disaccustomer to the new role has emerged. In favor, however, there are the polite foot and the vision of the game, important when it is necessary to start the action and Brozovic is hunted down by the usual (almost) man marking “.

The third idea is to play from the beginning Danilo D’Ambrosio, former owner of Empoli and author of a goal:

“It seems the least probable, certainly not because DD33 is not reliable, but because between Bastoni and Skriniar the Slovak is the strongest in marking and therefore inconvenient to centralize. Otherwise D’Ambrosio would be in charge of Insigne. Like Dimarco, the former Torino he is flexible and good at attacking even in attack. Before making his debut from 1 ‘in Empoli, he was only on the pitch for a few minutes. At Castellani – where he played right in place of Skriniar – he was the best in the field, complete with goals (a “vice” that he has never lacked) and convincing proof even behind “.

November 17, 2021 (change November 17, 2021 | 12:00)

