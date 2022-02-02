Inter, Inzaghi tries the anti-Milan moves. Tomorrow with Lautaro and Sanchez

The team held the second morning session in view of Saturday’s derby. The whole group was present except for the two South Americans, expected on the eve of the day. I work in the gym for Gosens and Correa

Everything proceeds as planned at the Nerazzurri: about 72 hours after the derby, while the team worked on the pitch taking care of movements and schemes, the return operation was triggered for Lautaro and Sanchez, both already flying to Milan after the exploits with their respective national teams. Waiting to re-embrace the two South Americans, Inzaghi directed his third training session after the negativization from Covid with the whole group. For the two injured, Gosens and Correa, usual work in the gym according to the planned stages with the medical staff. An afternoon session is scheduled for tomorrow, in which Toro will also take part.

THE RETURNS – The two forwards will return separately, but they will both show up in Appiano tomorrow afternoon with the rest of the team. Only then, after a quick interview with Inzaghi and his staff, will it be possible to establish what kind of job they should do based on the load accumulated in the national team and the tiredness accused on the return trip from South America. While Lautaro was able to take advantage of a charter flight organized by the Argentine Federation (which will also bring back other “Europeans”), Nino instead had to opt for a La Paz-Milan scheduled flight with a mandatory stopover in Santiago de Chile. , Sanchez will return to Appiano with (at least) 6 more hours of flight on the back than the Argentine. This is why, if Toro will certainly carry out a first training session on Thursday afternoon (even simply unloading work), some doubts reign about Sanchez. In any case, Inzaghi will have the opportunity to confront both in less than 24 hours and thus have a complete picture.

THE (USUAL) DOUBTS – The probable anti-Milan formation remains the one hypothesized at the beginning of the week, at least for nine elevenths: in front of Handanovic the trio Skriniar-De Vrij-Bastoni, with Barella-Brozovic-Calhanoglu in the middle, Perisic on the left and Dzeko in front. To be defined the holder of the right lane, with Dumfries always ahead of Darmian, and the Bosnian’s teammate, who will be Lautaro except for surprises. The relay option between Toro and Nino, with the Chilean entering the second half, is the most likely at the moment.

