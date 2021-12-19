Inter, Inzaghi’s plan for the Scudetto: physical tests and turnover to fly

The “asymmetrical” group and the many big pre-Liverpool matches worry the coach. Simone studies the moves. And in the meantime he can become winter champion tonight

There are two ways to enjoy a first place. There is the more classic approach, a look at the ranking while arranging the moss on the crib to discover that today Inter can become winter champions: it is not worth a trophy, but it indicates that the cruising speed is sufficient for send those who pursue into crisis.

And then there is the approach chosen by Simone Inzaghi, who is already looking beyond. Which on the one hand gives and on the other calls to order. Maybe with a hint of the calendar that awaits Inter in the second half after the Christmas break. In 40 days, up to the first leg with Liverpool on February 16, Inter will face four of the other six big names in Serie A, in addition to the Super Cup match on January 12. This explains the words of the Nerazzurri coach, who said in Salerno: “As it went, I would have preferred the traditional calendar (ie respecting the order of matches in the first round, ed). In England too they change but not like this: only Inter did he come with so many direct clashes “. In truth, Juventus also have four top challenges on their agenda until mid-February. But this is not the point. The underlining of Inzaghi makes it clear that Inter have a clear idea of ​​the importance of the next two months: the Nerazzurri play a good chunk of the Scudetto not on horseback or even after the double challenge with Liverpool, but what will be decisive it will happen sooner.

Ad hoc sessions – What to do then, from December 30 onwards, or from the day on which the resumption is scheduled in Appiano after the match against Turin? For heaven’s sake, the calendar has been known from the beginning and is certainly not a discovery of the last few hours. This is why it is logical to think that Inzaghi’s staff have planned an athletic work that allows them to maintain a constant state of form throughout the season. The guideline is precisely this: limit the ups and downs as much as possible, you don’t need to be 100% in one period and then drop below the threshold the next month. The rest is a continuous updating, a work that is not planned but that is modeled from time to time. First point: personalized sessions. Compared to what happened with the Conte-Pintus couple, with Inzaghi there is a greater attention to individual work, based on the characteristics of the individuals. Virtually not a day goes by in Appiano in which a player or another plays a different part of the session compared to the rest of the team, to manage a muscular situation of suffering. It is called prevention, work that will be accentuated in January, a period in which, among other things, there will also be the commitments of the Italian Cup.

Prevention – After all, that Inzaghi and his staff founded their new Inter on dialogue and exchange with the players is no mystery. Just an example: the coach has chosen to let the players free today, having them train yesterday morning after returning from Salerno, thus giving the players a day and a half of rest to stay with the family. These are also signs of harmony. Everyone in Inter has had an opportunity up to now. We are at turnover, which is the second key point to manage the energies in the first tour de force of 2022. Inzaghi makes an almost scientific use of it, supported by the athletic data in the possession of his staff. It is an accident prevention work, aided by the fact that we have a long squad available. And so, as soon as a player’s numbers become at risk, the bench is taken. Among other things, this allows most of the staff to be kept in good shape at the same time. The message on the attention in the management of forces, and in general on the important moment of the season, was also received by the players: Barella who “unloads” now the disqualification is a signal, who knows if Lautaro will have the same “attention” on Wednesday against Turin. It is a sign of maturity, because maturity is the other key word to which Inzaghi refers. Inter have already demonstrated, precisely in the last cycle, that they know how to manage close engagements in the best way: in 27 days eight games, seven victories, Champions qualification won and first place in the league. Translation: Brozovic and associates know their way around. And they experience big events as opportunities. That’s why they are the first to reassure Inzaghi …

