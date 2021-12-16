Inter, Inzaghi’s plan to relaunch Dzeko: declining numbers, Sanchez spark … | First page

Inter attack. Simone Inzaghi prepares the away match against Salernitana, the penultimate match of the year, with one imperative: no voltage drops are allowed, you have to keep pushing on the accelerator. The goal, not too hidden, is to finish this (happy) period with full points, winning at Arechi on Friday and then Wednesday at San Siro against Turin. To do it, the coach will raise Edin Dzeko from the 1st minute, who has slipped into the shadows in recent weeks.

THE NUMBERS – The season of the Bosnian striker, it must be specified, remains extremely positive. There are 11 total goals scored, 8 in the league (in 17 matches) and 3 in the Champions League (in 6 games). Important and in some ways unexpected numbers, better than its later Roman times. Inzaghi got used to it well, and noticed a decline in the Nerazzurri 9. Since 24 October, Inter-Juve 1-1, Dzeko has scored only one goal in the league, on 4 December in Rome. A goal in seven appearances (with two goals in the middle against Shakhtar in the Champions League), little in a team that scores a lot (43 goals scored in Serie A).

CENTRAL AGAIN – On the bench against Cagliari, Dzeko will return to starting with Salernitana. As if teased by an Alexis Sanchez in great shape, protagonist on Sunday at San Siro. And it is precisely the Chilean who could join the former Roma on Friday, because Lautaro is warned and could be preserved for Turin. Inzaghi wants to find the Dzeko star performer of the first weeks, Edin is ready to take back his place in the sun in Inter’s fire attack.