Inter: Inzaghi’s strategy for Rome, Naples and Liverpool

After the knockout in the derby comes the cycle of truth for the Nerazzurri: this is how the Nerazzurri coach will measure his strength

The week against former Nerazzurri coaches (Pioli, Mourinho, Spalletti) did not start in the best way, but Simone Inzaghi is preparing to manage the pressure with the strength of the game and ideas. The Piacenza coach has already turned the page and is working on the trio of fire that awaits Inter until February 16: Rome today in the Italian Cup, Naples 12 in the league, Liverpool 16 in the Champions League. The turnaround signed by Giroud cannot and must question the work done so far, even if that final in which the nervousness has prevented him from looking for the equal goal with clarity must be analyzed calmly. The technician and his staff prepare the next firing engagements without neglecting any detail. But they would have done the same, it must be said, even if Inter had won the derby.

More concreteness – The Sunday after Milan was spent in complete tranquility. The management was in Appiano certainly not to open a state of crisis but because it is close to the team every day. The pressures between now and May will not be lacking, it is useless to add more cars produced. Inzaghi did not make any particular speeches to the players, today in the video meeting he focused on the next opponent. Roma arrives at the Meazza at least as angry as Inter. And he has not forgotten the spanking he took in the December crossroads in the championship at the Olimpico. Inzaghi respects Mou and the Giallorossi, but has great faith in him and always tends to play down. Inter remains the team that has scored the most and with the most different scorers. Nobody brings so many men close to the opponent’s area. In the last month, however, the Nerazzurri have collected too little for what is produced. In short, more concreteness is needed because if you dominate for 70 ‘but are only 1-0 it can also happen that something then goes wrong.

Management of the endings – Especially if you played 70 ‘above the pace and after the draw you find it hard to react. Because the legs are affected and the head loses lucidity. And this is the other aspect that Inzaghi – in addition to some videos on scoring, preventive and otherwise, wrong on Saturday – will chat with him. Because what happened in the final of the derby is a photocopy of the afternoon at Lazio’s home, last October 16th. Inter ahead and in apparent control well beyond the hour of play, then an episode that goes wrong (then the involuntary hands of Bastoni, on Saturday the alleged foul by Giroud on Sanchez, but Guida had not sanctioned those contacts even before), the draw that you do not expect, the nervousness that mounts, the team that loses the thread, useless personal initiatives, until the collapse. Maybe a leader is missing in the middle of the field to manage the hottest moments, but in general there are players in the squad that are too experienced to fall back on a third time. Also because Naples and especially Liverpool have such a technical figure as not to forgive the slightest mistake.

Dosage of forces – How will the Piacenza coach manage his men in the 270 ‘(without forgetting the additional risk tomorrow)? Difficult to say, because tomorrow’s match – three days after a derby in which a lot has been spent – is the only challenge without appeal and then there will be four days to recover before Napoli and as many until Liverpool. Disqualified in the Champions League, Barella will certainly play tomorrow and Saturday. Brozo, Calha, Skriniar, Bastoni and Perisic could also be called to overtime. Radu played in the eighth with Empoli in goal, so it is not excluded that Handanovic will sit on the bench tomorrow (but not because of the uncertainty in the derby). Same fate for De Vrij, with D’Ambrosio (Skriniar would climb in the center) and Ranocchia for a jersey. Darmian seems to be the favorite over Dumfries, but could also move left if Inzaghi didn’t want to squeeze Perisic, who was out for cramps on Saturday. But Dimarco also asks for space. Ahead it will be Sanchez’s turn, alongside one of Dzeko and Lautaro. With only three forwards available (Caicedo could return to Naples, Correa will try for Liverpool), there the rotations ahead – also thanks to the 5 substitutions – are obligatory. The eleven who started the derby would then return against Napoli and Liverpool.

February 8, 2022 (change February 8, 2022 | 10:03 am)

