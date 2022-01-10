INTER, IT’S DONE: BROZOVIC RENEWS, ANNOUNCEMENT IN THE WEEK. THE FIGURES

Marcelo Brozovic has reached an agreement with Inter for the renewal of the contract. The announcement is expected at the latest after Atalanta-Inter

“The square of the circle was found with a fixed base of 6 million net per season until 2026, plus substantial bonuses that will lead the Croatian to earn a figure close to 7 million. The announcement will take place after the Super Cup, at the latest immediately. after Sunday’s match against Atalanta: it will not go further. And it will arrive with the stamp of Steven Zhang, of course “, Rosea writes.

“We never really got close to breaking up, because the willingness of both sides was clear from the very first steps. But, at least at the beginning of the negotiations, Inter were not sure they would be able to reach the finish line. Too many variables uncontrollable, in the face of a Brozovic who – by the voice of his father Ivan – had started with a request of 8 million net per season.

Then the mediation work, which was successful also because the Nerazzurri club slowly understood that it was only an economic issue. And that there were no other clubs behind the midfielder’s first high request. Or rather, there weren’t any clubs that really interested Brozovic, from a technical point of view. Newcastle, to say, had reached the famous 8 million. But the Croatian wanted / wants to continue at the higher levels. And in Milan he feels connected “.

