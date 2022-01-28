Inter, it’s official: Gosens has been taken by Atalanta

Gosens’ day started early, with medical examinations at Coni starting shortly after 9 am. From there the transfer to the Humanitas of Rozzano – for the second part of the investigations – before going to the headquarters, where the last formalities have been completed, including the signature on the contract. The green light came after the closing of the operation between Inter and Atalanta yesterday: the agreement is for a loan with redemption set at 22 million euros plus three bonuses. Gosens is to all intents and purposes a new Inter player: Simone Inzaghi awaits him on the pitch.

the first words

In the evening, through Inter Tv, the first words of the neo-Interista arrived, who will take the number 18 jersey: “It is a great pride – said Gosens – because I have arrived in one of the biggest teams in Europe, I am too happy to be here and I really want to start “. I spoke with Inzaghi “last night on a video call, he told me what he expects of me and I told a little about my ideas, there is a great desire to work together and I can’t wait to be on the pitch with him and with the team “. With Bastoni, with whom he played at Atalanta, “we are talking almost every day, not only now, already 2-3 years ago he told me what a great club it is, that it is a pride to play for Inter, but for me. it was not a difficult choice, he did not have to convince me because I also know that it is a great team. Here there have been great champions who have written history with this club. I hope to be able to continue writing this history, it is an ambition that I have, I came with a great desire to continue this tradition of German players and I can’t wait. ” And again: “I hope to score many goals at San Siro because it is an incredible emotion and I hope to help the team with many goals and to continue this story.” Finally, a message for the Inter fans? “I’m really too proud and happy to be here, I can’t wait to see you all at San Siro and to put everything I have on the pitch for Inter.”