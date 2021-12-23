Inter, Juric’s insult did not surprise Inzaghi. New mission on the horizon

The last chapter of Inter’s extraordinary 2021 is perhaps less brilliant than others, but no less precious. Simone Inzaghi’s team is rediscovered pragmatic against an opponent difficult to tame, who presented himself at the Meazza with the intention of lowering the center of gravity of the Nerazzurri, hindering their possession and forcing them to play a different game than usual. Juric proposed an all-out pressure not to be scratched as the minutes went by, despite the disadvantage. Zero awe. A sort of affront to the Italian champions that in a certain sense rewarded him: his team was in the game until the end and in any case returns home with the awareness of having played an excellent match.

The Nerazzurri’s show of strength and maturity is yet another message sent to their opponents. This group, even in difficulty, does not lose lucidity or certainties. The prosperous legacy left by Antonio Conte has been rightly underlined, but the months pass and the team that projects itself with renewed ambition towards the future bears the mark of its current coach.

Inzaghi bravely sailed this summer’s headwind, taking the ship to waters perhaps even clearer than expected. Yesterday he read the game perfectly, limiting the risks in critical areas and spurring his players to throws that are not usually part of the team’s repertoire. Something different was needed to face one of the toughest teams in the championship. The clean sheets add up, the nets made as well. Between January and February there will be ambushes of the ‘general winter’, but in Appiano there is everything to cope with any eventuality.

Over the weeks Inzaghi has also recovered two precious jokers like Dumfries and Sanchez. The alternatives are increasing and this can only please the technician. He knew how to involve them, stimulate them and wait for them. The Dutchman against Juventus has reached the lowest point of his Italian experience, but after just two months he is a completely different player. The test against the other from Turin certifies the willingness to re-discuss the hierarchies when Darmian will be available again. The Chilean, for his part, allowed the advanced department to absorb the numerous close engagements, despite the absence of Correa. Manna from heaven in a row of such important races. The challenges for Inzaghi are now not lacking: repeating himself with Sensi, for example. The former Sassuolo in terms of characteristics is perhaps the only one able to take Brozovic’s place. Breathing the Croatian is a luxury that Inter have never been able to afford until now.

