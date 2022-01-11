Inter-Juve, Inzaghi’s football certainly wins. Allegri speculates on the episodes and especially thinks about fourth place | First page

The Super Cup tomorrow night has a designated winner well before being disputed. It will be raised by Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, which leads the ranking at a higher rate than last year (plus two points with one game less), by virtue of an oiled mechanism in all its parts.

To those who ask me for judgment for such confidence, this time I reply with some indisputable facts. Juve, fifth in the standings at eleven points behind Inter in Serie A, will miss Cuadrado and de Ligt (disqualified) plus at least one between Danilo (not ready yet) e Alex Sandro (out of phase), which means half defense. I say half because Allegri should recover Chiellini and Bonucci at the center of the department. But if that’s true, it’s just as true as the coach will not have Szczesny who only started getting vaccinated a few days ago (everyone is free to do what they want, but not if you are a professional subject to certain rules).

So Lautaro and Dzeko – this is the couple who should field Inzaghi – they will play against Perin in goal, Bonucci and Chiellini in the middle, while De Sciglio and Pellegrini will go on the outside.

Obviously this is not enough to say that Juve are clearly disadvantaged. We must add that there will be no Church (good luck and see you in July) and that, perhaps, Dybala will start from the bench, because – as the Juventus coach explained – he played 86 minutes in Rome.

Now to say that Juve is approaching the appointment for the first trophy of the season by setting up a sort of demobilization is perhaps too much. But to write that we are heading for a peaceful defeat is not exactly wrong. Also because, always Allegri, he reiterated that there is another Saturday “Very important” match against Udinese. In short fourth place counts more, if it ever arrives, of a Super Cup to add to the board.

Freudian whether or not they are certain exits (“whatever the result of San Siro it will be necessary to reset to restart”), the perception is that we are going towards a conscious test of endurance against a stronger opponent in all departments, complete, fit and thirsty for trophies.

Inzaghi and with him the club as a whole know that harvest time has come, that the season is favorable, that the opponents (all except Milan) are chasing with difficulty.

The wise say: but Juve is Juve and, in a one-off match (possible overtime and penalties), everything is possible.

I don’t know if I am wise, but I have to answer that football is surprising, often irrational, sometimes even illogical, but this Inter should commit suicide, well beyond what Roma did on Sunday afternoon, for not being able to win the Super Cup and also peremptorily.

If Juve are missing four starters (and all strong), Inter are missing none (Calhanoglu will recover) and will field the usual 3-5-2 in which the defenders have started to score and finish (Bastoni), the midfielders have foot (Brozovic) and leg (Barella and Perisic), the attack has strength (Dzeko) and speed (Lautaro).

But, as always, it is not just a matter of individuals and, therefore, of the organic. Inter play attentive and productive football. Juve, on the other hand, it has a basic setting (4-3-3 or 4-4-2) with which it does not squeeze football, but speculates on the episodes. In this sense, Allegri has become more sincere than ever and yesterday, at a press conference, he said it. “We have to get the episodes of our side going.” What does it mean: Inter will play the game, we defend ourselves and from a counterattack, with a corner kick or a free kick (if Dybala plays), we try to score a goal or overturn the table.

Inter, however, is not Roma. She is mature, she is an expert, she is savvy. If he scores early and first, he will have the patience to wait to strike again, perhaps taking advantage of the side street, where Juve seems particularly friable.

And then there is the pace that the Nerazzurri know how to keep up and that Allegri’s (very small) troop cannot keep up.

Also for this reason the result is only one and can only say Inter.