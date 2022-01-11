Inter-Juve live on TV in 130 countries!

The final of Italian Super Cup between Inter And Juventus scheduled for Wednesday 12 January at 9 pm at San Siro it will be the first trophy of the calendar year 2022 of Italian football, even if in reality it will be the last title referring to the past football season. Juventus will hunt for the tenth Super Cup in its history, the second in a row, Inter for the sixth, the first since 2010. Regardless of who will lift the trophy, however, it will be an unprecedented event, at least from the point of view from the television production.

Inter-Juventus Italian Super Cup, live in 130 countries The final between Inter and Juventus, which will be sponsored by Frecciarossa, will see the use of over 35 cameras. This is an absolute record for a match organized in Italy by Lega Serie A and created with the NVP provider. The Frecciarossa Super Cup will be broadcast in over 130 territories by more than 25 foreign broadcasters. Specifically, the game will be visible in 31 European countries and in several non-European countries: in Sub-Saharan Africa, throughout Latin America, Canada, the United States, Japan and Indonesia. “The Lega Serie A puts its maximum productive effort into play for this competition to give fans from all over the world a show worthy of the prestigious match that will be staged at the “Meazza” stadium in Milan“declared Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A.

Italian Super Cup, show in Milan with Del Piero and Vieri The corollary of events on the sidelines is also very interesting. In fact, the day will open with the Frecciarossa event, scheduled at 1.30 pm at Milan Central Station, where the Lega Serie A Ambassadors will be present, i.e. two great former Juventus and Inter players, Alessandro Del Piero And Christian Vieri, who will board the Frecciarossa 1000 train to create a photo shoot with the livery of the competition and the Frecciarossa Super Cup Trophy. There are also numerous other Serie A champions from the past who will attend the event in the stands of San Siro as Ambassadors of Lega Serie A, in addition to Del Piero And Vieri: as former of the two teams like Ciro Ferrara, Luca Toni, Christian Abbiati, Nicola Amoruso and Pietro Vierchowod to former Inter fans Daniele Adani, Luigi By Biagio and Nicola Fan, in addition to Luca Antonini, Simone Baron, Maximum Oddo, Serginho and Cristian Zaccardo.

