Inter-Juve LIVE Super Cup, the official formations: out Dybala. There are Dumfries, Bernardeschi and Alex Sandro | First page

There Italian Super Cup which will see opposed Inter And Juventus will be giving away the first title of the 2021/22 season. The race will start this evening at 9 pm in the setting of a San Siro still at 50% of its capacity, and will see the Nerazzurri, reigning Italian champions, and the Bianconeri, winners of the last Italian Cup, against each other. Simone Inzaghi arrives at the race as best he could with all or almost all the squad available and the lead in the standings confirmed by the victory over Lazio on Sunday evening. On the other hand, there were many absences for Massimiliano Allegri which, however, can ride the enthusiasm generated by the crazy comeback win 4-3 against Roma.

THE STATISTICS – This will be the 34th edition of the Italian Super Cup: Juventus have raised the trophy on nine occasions (at least twice as many as any other team), against Inter’s five wins. San Siro is the stadium where most Italian Super Cup matches have been played: 11, more than double compared to any other; this will also be the first edition in Milan since 2010, when Inter raised the trophy against Roma. This will be the fourth occasion in which the Italian Super Cup is played in January: in the three previous editions (1996, 2019 and 2021) Juventus has always raised the trophy. Inter and Juventus will face each other in the Italian Super Cup only for the second occasion; in the previous match – in 2005 – the Nerazzurri prevailed, with a 1-0 win by Juan Sebastián Verón.

THE COACHES – This will be the 7th participation in the Italian Super Cup for Massimiliano Allegri, who will become the most present coach in the history of the competition (overcoming Marcello Lippi, stopped at six). Simone Inzaghi he is one of the two coaches to have coached more than one Italian Super Cup game, always managing to raise the trophy (on two occasions, like Rafa Benitez).

THE INDIVIDUALS – Arturo Vidal has taken part in two goals in three appearances in the Italian Super Cup (goals and assists in 2012) – the Inter midfielder has already scored as a former player against Juventus, in January 2021 in Serie A. Before this edition, Samir Handanovic was the player with the most appearances in Serie A (535) without ever having played a game in the Italian Super Cup since it was established in 1988. Paulo Dybala scored four goals in five appearances in the Italian Super Cup, always coming against Lazio – the last of which was in December 2019.

Leonardo Bonucci could play the eighth Italian Super Cup, overtaking Javier Zanetti – only Gianluigi Buffon and Dejan Stankovic (both nine) have more appearances in the history of the competition.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro.

Juve (4-3-3): Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Kulusevski, Morata, Bernardeschi