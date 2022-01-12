Inter-Juve, report cards: Sanchez matchpoint! Perisic leader, Brozovic tireless

HANDANOVIC 6 – He is not particularly busy with Juve if not a shot by Kulusevski in the first 45 ‘.

SKRINIAR 6.5 – His first half save on McKennie was miraculous. It weighs like a goal.

DE VRIJ 5.5 – Stefan seems to have lost the clarity that has always distinguished him. Guilty on Juventus goal: McKennie is lost and on more than one occasion he misses the timing.

STICKS 6.5 – He continues his mid-wing period with the kind collaboration of Perisic. It builds wonderfully on the left wing. And Sticks in the progressions is excellent.

DUMFRIES 6.5 – He takes his personal revenge on Alex Sandro. From Juve to Juve, Denzel has come a long way. He also hits a post with a header, the house specialty. (DARMIAN 6.5 – Decisive with the assist on Sanchez. Always in the right place at the right time Matteo.)

STRETCHER 6 – When Inter try to snatch him it is essential. However, its spark is missing. (89 ‘ VIDAL SV)

BROZOVIC 6.5 – At 22 ‘he loses a very poisonous shovel on Kulusevski’s pressure. He is unable to give fluidity as usual but he recovers a large number of balls and can boast 16 different lungs: he NEVER gives up.

CALHANOGLU 6 – Especially in the first fraction, the Turkish tries to make himself decisive in the last meters. Sometimes it succeeds, sometimes it doesn’t.

PERISIC 7 – He is simply the leader on the pitch. In everything he does there is wisdom, experience, quality, quantity and the right pragmatism. Fundamental in attack as well as in defense. Ivan’s big game. (100 ‘ DIMARCO SV)

DZEKO 6.5 – At first he is off the Nerazzurri’s radar but then he delights San Siro with a couple of plays as a true attacking director, including the penalty kick earned as a true veteran. (75 ‘CORREA 6 – More than once he has the opportunity to give birth to something dangerous, but he often loses the leap.)

LAUTARO 6.5 – In the first 30 ‘he misses the impossible and immediately appears frustrated. Called to the duty of the penalty kick, however, Toro responds present. In the second half he goes close to another goal then Inzaghi decides to replace him. (75 ‘ SANCHEZ 7 – MATCHPOINT SANCHEZ. In extra time he touches the goal of 2-1 on the development of a corner kick but then it is he who decides it. The man of destiny, in the air of farewell, pounces on the vacant ball in the Juventus penalty area and scores 2-1. Bye bye Juventus.)

January 13, 2022 (change January 13, 2022 | 00:11)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link