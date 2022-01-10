Inter-Juve Super Cup, the formations: so Allegri without De Ligt and Cuadrado

The recovery of Bonucci and Danilo continues, but Rugani goes towards the third consecutive game as a starter and De Sciglio aims at confirming the band. Some doubts from midfield up

Massimiliano Allegri will have to make a virtue of necessity in the Super Cup final to replace the unavailable players. The last forfeits of Federico Chiesa and of the suspended Matthijs De Ligt and Juan Cuadrado make plans jump out of schedule, while Leonardo Bonucci and Danilo will be evaluated with great caution, who after a month and a half of stop has carried out a part of training in the group : They are both in line with their catch-up programs but not yet in place for actual engagement.

EXTRAORDINARY SOLUTIONS – Daniele Rugani therefore runs for the third consecutive race as a starter, this time alongside Giorgio Chiellini who has worked well in recent days to regain his physical condition after a long period of inactivity. To remedy the absence of Cuadrado, however, Mattia De Sciglio will have to return to the right lane and leave the opposite front to one between Pellegrini and Alex Sandro: the latter trained regularly at Continassa and seems close to returning to the owners. A bit like Federico Bernardeschi, who should be the first solution to occupy the place vacated by Chiesa, regardless of how the positions in attack may vary.

TWO OR THREE MIDFIELD – The rest of the squad should not undergo major changes on the names, even if the choice on the midfield will dictate some conditions. In the case of a two-way solution, McKennie seems favored over the others to support Locatelli. With the three-man midfield (plan A) Rabiot would also go towards a starting shirt, but there is still some time to clarify the doubts. Clearer situation in attack: Morata, best in the field at the Olimpico, will certainly be the offensive reference; Dybala behind him will try to give continuity to the good performance of Rome.

