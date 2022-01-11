Inter-Juve Super Cup: the probable formations and where to see them on TV and streaming | First page

Inter-Juventus, once again, and this time with a title up for grabs, the first of the season. The Derby d’Italia, the challenge with the most rivalry in our football wears the outfit of the final of the Italian Super Cup and starting from 21 tomorrow, in the setting of San Siro, will see the Nerazzurri and Bianconeri face each other in a direct match for 90 minutes or more. . A dry match, and therefore the possibility of extra time and penalties with Inzaghi and Allegri who will be forced to make important choices.

FIELD CHOICES- The Nerazzurri are better off finding Hakan Calhanoglu (returned from suspension) and who, in fact, will have almost all the squad available. On the other hand, Massimiliano Allegri’s absences are many, who will have to do without Ramsey (covid), Chiesa (injured) and De Ligt and Cuadrado (suspended), and with Chiellini, Alex Sandro and Bonucci not at their best.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Barella; Perisic, Dzeko, Lautaro. All Inzaghi

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Pellegrini; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Morata, Dybala. Herds Allegri.

WHERE TO SEE IT ON TV AND STREAMING – Inter-Juventus will be directed by Mr. Daniele Doveri of the section of Rome 1 with Mazzoleni of Bergamo at the Var. The match, with kick-off at 9 pm at San Siro, will be broadcast clearly on the Mediaset networks with vision on Canale 5 (number 5 of digital terrestrial ) and on the Canale 5 HD channel (number 505).